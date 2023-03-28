The H.R.5 Parental Bill of Rights Act is currently making its way through U.S. Congress. The bill passed the House 213-208 and is on its way to the Senate.
"Recognizing parental rights and protecting our children from woke policies are extremely important issues to the Alabama Republican Party," Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl said. "We’ve seen so many things being forced on our children and our local school systems that don’t reflect the values of our nation, from parents being removed from school board meetings to our kids being taught about transgender lifestyles."
He says the Republican Party believes something needs to be done.
This bill would establish certain rights to parents/guardians pertaining to the education of their elementary and secondary age children.
"This bill would require educators to be more communicative with parents. And provide more transparency into what is happening day to day in the classroom," Alabama State Republican Executive Committee member Sheila Banister said. "The impact will vary from district to district and potentially school to school, as not all schools and districts are created equally."
Banister said this could be beneficial for parents/guardians.
"For parents and guardians, this could be a helpful tool to get more access and understanding to what their children are being taught, where there children are when compared to standards and hopefully create a more collaborative approach to educating children," Banister said.
"I think the hope is that parent's have more input in what is being taught in the classroom," she said. "That more focus is on reading, science, math and history and less time spent on developing social values and beliefs systems which should be left for families to instill and teach."
Local educational agencies and schools would have to comply with certain requirements of the bill to receive federal funds.
Schools would have to notify parents/guardians of their rights, which would include:
- reviewing the curriculum of their child's school;
- meeting with each teacher of their child at least twice each school year;
- reviewing the budget, including all revenues and expenditures, of their child's school;
- inspecting the books and other reading materials in the library of their child's school;
- addressing the school board of the LEA;
- receiving information about violent activity in their child's school; and
- knowing if their child is not grade-level proficient in reading or language arts at the end of 3rd grade.
Local educational agencies would be required to make the curriculum for each grade level accessible to the public and include detailed budget information in its annual report card.
"This legislation would do a lot to give parents more control and input over their children's education. One of the biggest targets of the Parents Bill of Rights Act is transparency and accountability for our education system," Wahl said. "It would make school curriculum publicly accessible, ensure that parents are allowed to meet with their children’s teachers, and require schools provide parents with information when violence occurs on school grounds."
He said, "it would also require that parents had access to a list of the books and reading materials in school libraries, and allow parents to have a say when schools are creating or updating policies and procedures related to student privacy."
This bill would also require an elementary school or a 5-8 school to obtain consent from the parent/guardian of a child before changing a minor's gender markets, pronouns or preferred name on school forms or changing the child's sex-based accommodations.
Henry Fudge, who represents District 1 of Limestone County Schools, said he is in full agreement with H.R.5.
"Limestone County Board of Education already is in compliance with most of the provisions," Fudge said.
Banister is concerned about how the policy will be enforced and who will determine compliance.
Also, "will this be a rubber stamp policy that really doesn't improve the relationship between schools and families? For example, currently, many school districts allow people to review curriculum, but the times available are very difficult for parents to come to and enough time to review curriculum," Banister said. "Plus, teachers bring in extra materials that are never reviewed. School board meetings are also held at 5 pm during the week. This is an extremely difficult time to make it to a school board meeting with children."
Banister says she supports any bill that reinforces parent's rights and strengthens families.
"I will support this legislation, recognizing that it may need to be strengthened in the future," Banister said.
A similar bill to H.R.5 was introduced in Alabama on March 7.
"This is very similar to AL HB 6 sponsored by Kenneth Pascal," Banister said.
H.B.6 maintains that "fit parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children."
This includes the direction of their child's education, upbringing, care, custody, and control.
The bill states, "the government may not burden the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, care, and custody of his or her child unless the government demonstrates that the application of the burden is narrowly tailored to a compelling state interest and the government uses the least restrictive means possible to further that interest."
On March 24 an amendment to the H.R.6 failed in the U.S. House 161-265. This amendment stated it is the "sense of Congress that the authority of the Department of Education and the Secretary of Education to operate or administer any office or program related to elementary or secondary education should be terminated on or before December 31, 2023."
This amendment, if passed, would have effective terminated the authority of the Department of Education over elementary and secondary education.
60 Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the amendment.
"I'm in favor of getting rid of the entire Federal department of education. If you look at it historically, the results of public education have declined since Federal involvement," Banister said. "Our school systems are at the mercy of partisan politics. The mentality of play our politics and we'll give you funding."
She went on to say, "education should be left up to the states to fund and to determine how best to educate their children."
Wahl says the Department of Education is out of touch.
"The bottom line is that the federal Department of Education is out of control and has lost touch with the average America citizen," Wahl said. "Hopefully the Parents Bill of Rights Act will address some of these concerns and give power back to parents and teachers."
He went on to say, "giving the federal government control over our education system was never a good idea, and abolishing the federal Department of Education has been a plank of the Republican Party for many years. It’s time to return control of education to our parents and local school systems."
Banister says education should be a bipartisan effort.
"Educating our children and our future generations should absolutely be a bipartisan effort, putting children first," she said. "Unfortunately, the department of education, at both the federal and state levels, has become more about creating a huge bureaucratic machine creating jobs and security for adults opposed to educating children."
The News Courier did not hear back from the Limestone County or Alabama Democrats by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.