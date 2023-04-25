Students at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School got moving today with a few extra classmates – their family.
The kids and their parents and grandparents played four square, pickleball and other games outside on Tuesday as part of an effort for "Every Kid Healthy Week" at the school. The students and adults got in on the action all day long led by PE teacher and coach Lauren McCormick and PE assistant Jackie Haggermaker.
"Getting the parents to come out here and be a part of it is going to help," McCormick said. "We normally have a good turn out. It's a lot of fun."
The kids also took home a bingo card that they can complete and win prizes for doing the items on the card like trying new foods, only drinking water, not eating sugar and no screen time. McCormick said incorporating things the kids can do at home helps promote healthy living.
"These kids are young. They're active as long as they stay active and healthy doing these things that are lifelong sports and activities then they'll be just fine," McCormick said. "I want them to get moving and the main thing is have fun."
