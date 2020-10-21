Playing outside is an important part of the day for children of elementary school age. Principal Beth McKinney, at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary in Athens, said helping kids get all their excess energy out is “critical” during the school day.
“At SPARK Academy, we believe play is learning and learning is play, inside and outside of class,” she said. “It is critical kids this age get to play. It helps with the development of social skills and also their mental health.”
While SPARK Academy did have access to playground equipment in the past, McKinney said the equipment her students were using was up a hill in a field owned by Athens City Schools that proved to be a bit far for short legs to travel during the school's 20-minute recesses. Cowart needed the equipment closer to the school building so the kids could enjoy it longer and without a long walk.
So, the idea came about to take the city-owned playground equipment from the previous location and move it to a more convenient area of SPARK Academy's campus.
“The project has been in the works for at least three years,” McKinney said. “We would think it was going to happen, but then it would get pushed to the side. We have been hoping and hoping, and this year, it came to fruition.”
McKinney said maintenance employees with the City of Athens worked diligently to move the equipment to SPARK's campus. She said her students were finally able to play on the new playground, dubbed “SPARK Park,” the first week of October.
“The students get excited when they get to go outside,” she said. “They love the swings. We have even had a few occasions where we have caught teachers out there on their breaks. They are all absolutely thrilled.”
McKinney said moving the equipment was tough for the city employees, but once the school children got to use the new playground, it was very rewarding.
“They made it a priority,” she said. “The first day we got to play on the playground, some of the maintenance guys were there. They are very proud of it.”
While some adjustments and improvements still must be made to the new area, McKinney said the timing of the move has been “perfect” given how stressful the 2020-2021 school year has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been such an unusual year, but now our students have a place to go that is close by that can be utilized every day by multiple classes,” she said. “The name SPARK Park came from the students, so we just called it that. I would like to say thank you to the maintenance crew who made this happen and the PTO for the fundraiser efforts to make it even better.”
