A former band director in Cullman and Marshall counties is coming to Limestone County as the next head of Athens High's band program.
The Athens City Board of Education welcomed Ty Parker as the new Athens High band director at the group's meeting Thursday.
School board president Russell Johnson said there were several band members present at the meeting, many of whom cheered and applauded when Parker was officially named the new director. Parker has spent the last two years as band director at Arab High School in Marshall County and taught in Cullman County for eight years before that.
Parker said he received his undergraduate degree in music education from the University of Alabama and was teaching in Cullman County as he pursued his masters degree from Auburn University. He said he was contacted by the Athens search committee and Athens High principal Rick Carter, who set up an initial interview. He then toured the Athens High facilities on a subsequent interview and met then-assistant superintendent Beth Patton.
The process moved swiftly once the interview process began. Parker said he interviewed Friday and was offered the position Tuesday evening.
“It happened pretty fast,” he said. “It is very exciting. I enjoyed my interview with them and touring the facilities. I look forward to meeting the students."
He admitted he's sad to leave Arab but is also excited to become part of the growing community in Athens.
"I see the the potential for this to be one of the most amazing programs in the state, for sure,” Parker said.
According to his online bio at Arab, Parker is a “classical pianist, an Eagle Scout, an ironman, an identical twin and a former drum major for the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band.”
He said he would like to see band enrollment grow at Athens High, and he plans to work with the Athens Middle School program to help build up students from there.
