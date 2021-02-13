One member of the cemeteries, parks and recreation department for the City of Athens will soon have a new job title.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a new job title and description for a lead recreation coordinator. According to Director of Human Resources Marsha Sloss, the parks and rec department will have its organizational chart revised.
“This is a new position for the cemeteries, parks and recreation department that will be occupied by a current employee,” she said. “We are not adding any bodies. We have a total of six recreation coordinators now, and its hard to keep a hold of six positions. The person in this new position will coordinate that crew.”
Councilman Frank Travis inquired as to the salary differential the employee selected for the new title would receive. Sloss said the difference would be less than $2,500 a year.
The Council voted to amend Ordinance No. 888 to add in the new job title and description.
Fleet upgrade
In other business, the Council unanimously approved the purchase of two new vehicles for different city departments.
A portion of the remaining fiscal year 2019 capital appropriations budget, $26,961, was granted to the Public Works Department. Those funds will be used to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab pickup truck for the Building Department.
Councilman Harold Wales asked Director of Public Works James Rich what the truck would be used for.
Rich told the Council that his department currently has a mosquito truck with 225,000 miles on it and a transmission that's gone out. Rich said another truck owned by the department will replace the mosquito truck, and the Silverado will in turn replace that vehicle.
The Council also approved the purchase of a 2022 front loader garbage truck using $297,000 from the fiscal year 2020 capital appropriation.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the City is trying to do a seven-year fleet rotation on garbage trucks, and purchasing this new vehicle now at this price would save $20,000.
