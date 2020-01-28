The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold a parole hearing Wednesday for a man convicted of theft in Limestone County, according to a press release.
Jerry Louis Martin, 59, is serving a life sentence at the North Alabama Community Work Center on a charge of murder. He was convicted of the crime in 1994 in Madison County.
In 2009, while an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Institute, he was charged with and later convicted of first-degree theft. According to the complaint, Martin did “knowingly obtain or exert unauthorized control over merchandise” exceeding $2,500 in value.
Martin was convicted of the theft in 2011 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The release said the Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 34 parole hearings this week, including hearings for 22 violent offenders. Among them are six murderers, one sex offender, two convicted of attempted murder, one convicted of manslaughter and five convicted of robbery.
