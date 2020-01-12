Old Highway 20 at Norfolk Southern Railroad, located between Segers Road and Greenbrier Road in Limestone County, will be closed Monday for railroad and bridge construction.
The road is to remain closed until the end of the year, as new roadway and bridge improvements are completed within the area.
Detours will be in place to direct traffic to Greenbrier and Segers roads in the area. Please use alternative routes to avoid this closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.