State prosecutors and attorneys for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely are seeking protection for people listed in more than 20,000 documents collected in the theft and ethics case against the sheriff.
The longtime sheriff was indicted Aug. 22 on 13 state theft and ethics charges. An indictment is merely a formal charge, not a conviction, so Blakely does not have to resign because of it.
Court records show on Sept. 17, Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman asked the court for a protective order to balance the rights of any third parties mentioned in the documents with Blakely's right to full and complete discovery in the case. If granted by the judge, neither party could disclose information that identifies people other than Blakely.
The request says "the state's discovery includes bank records, loan applications and pistol permit applications of third parties, among other documents — that contain personally identifying information."
The request also says "while the State would normally make the necessary redactions before producing discovery, such an undertaking is not feasible in this case because the State would need to redact more than 20,000 items."
The request says a protective order "would ensure that any personally identifying information of a third party is accessed only by those with a need to see the information," and that after the case is resolved, "copies of the discovery would be returned" to the state.
Although a proposed order has been filed on this request, a judge has not yet been assigned. All four Limestone County judges have recused themselves from the case, which is not unusual since they know Blakely and have worked with him over the years. Circuit Judge Robert Baker, presiding judge of the 39th Judicial District, has asked for an outside judge to be assigned.
