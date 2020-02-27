Limestone Manor Assisted Living held an indoor Mardi Gras Parade for residents and families Tuesday. The parade included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, a unicorn fairy, Greek goddess, Rhett “Butler” Bowers (The Cat), staff, residents and hometown heroes from Athens Police Department and Athens Fire & Rescue. Above, Limestone Manor residents William Bailey and Margie Whitt were crowned the 2020 King and Queen of Mardi Gras. . Several volunteers from the community helped with the event, including Pamela Jackson of Kindred at Home, Terrance Francis of Comfort Care and Refuge Youth Pastor Richie Thompson of Right at Home. Limestone Manor Assisted Living's administrator is Delois Bailey.
PARTY GRAS
- The News Courier
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles Eugene Cosby of Madison, Alabama, passed away February 24, 2020. Charles was born August 30, 1936, in Springville, Alabama and was the son of John E. Cosby and Laura Morgan Cosby. He was preceeded in death by his parents; his sisters, Marie Glidewell, Lora Kaetz, Oma Leberte and Edna…
John Ward Hughes, 84, of Athens, passed away Saturday. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Hughes; two sons, John Hughes Jr. (Teresa) and Jeff Troy Hughes; two daughters, Melody Davis (Mike) and Janet Hughes; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Hughes served in…
Richard Bradley "Buzz" Estes, 79, passed away February 21, 2020. As a small business owner, educator, Presbyterian deacon and elder, Sunday school teacher, local and Civil War historian, and avid storyteller, Buzz was a well-known figure in Athens. Most know him as the owner of W.E. Estes an…
Funeral service for Earlene Daniels, 83, will be noon Saturday, February 29, 2020, at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Perry Torain officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Body will lie in repose 11 a.m.-noon. Burial at Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Danny Ray Wales, 57, of Elkmont, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Ardmore Chapel F.H. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Burial at Gatlin Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Reports for 2/22/20
- BREAKING: Former official arrested for online harassment, criminal impersonation
- Arrest Reports for 2/20/20
- Muscle Shoals legends to play in Athens
- Daughter of interned Athens teacher welcomed to his former home
- Teen charged with sodomy, sex abuse of a child
- MARDI GRAS IN ATHENS: Parade with a Purpose set for Tuesday
- BLAKELY TRIAL: Judge denies request for delay
- Arrest Reports for 2/21/20
- Athens selling old football jerseys
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.