Limestone Manor Assisted Living held an indoor Mardi Gras Parade for residents and families Tuesday. The parade included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, a unicorn fairy, Greek goddess, Rhett “Butler” Bowers (The Cat), staff, residents and hometown heroes from Athens Police Department and Athens Fire & Rescue. Above, Limestone Manor residents William Bailey  and Margie Whitt were crowned the 2020 King and Queen of Mardi Gras. . Several volunteers from the community helped with the event, including Pamela Jackson of Kindred at Home, Terrance Francis of Comfort Care and Refuge Youth Pastor Richie Thompson of Right at Home. Limestone Manor Assisted Living's administrator is Delois Bailey.

