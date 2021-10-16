Pathway Eye announced its 20th anniversary as a full-service optometry practice, with locations in Athens, Madison, Rogersville, and Huntsville, AL and locations in Chattanooga and Collegedale, TN.
Pathway Eye began as Davis Eye Care in Athens, Alabama. The practice locations offer comprehensive eye health and vision care, vision therapy, specialty contact lenses, myopia control, sports vision training, and a wide range of eyeglasses in the optical for patients to choose from.
Since its inception in 2001, Dr. Chad Davis and his team have been committed to improving and preserving sight by providing compassionate, patient-centered care.
“This milestone is important for us because it represents the effort of many Optometrists and Optometric Staff that have committed to our Mission of Service. We are thankful for all of the patients who put their trust in us.” – Dr. Chad Davis
Over the past twenty years, Pathway Eye has been successful at evolving and changing to continue providing a high standard of patient care and service. This private Optometric practice continues to offer primary eye care services for the entire family, while evolving to include the latest technological advances and specialty services. The Pathway Eye vision therapy and training programs utilize Virtual Reality technology. They offer new treatments to control the progression of Myopia (Near-Sightedness). Their goal is to evolve and progress with changing times to continue offering patients the best quality care available.
For more information on Pathway Eye, please visit https://pathwayeye.com
