Veterans parade

A group of Girl Scouts wave flags Saturday during the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Athens. 

 Courtesy photo/City of Athens

A group of Girl Scouts wave flags Saturday during the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Athens. The parade featured an array of veterans groups and community organizations showing their support for those who served in the United States armed forces. Also featured were several military vehicles and vintage military equipment. This year's parade was organized by the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.

