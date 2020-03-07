A suspended Limestone County judge who's still getting paid has asked the court that could remove him from office to stop its civil proceedings until his criminal case is concluded, court records show.
An attorney for Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson, 38, filed a motion Wednesday with the Alabama Court of the Judiciary Commission. Attorney Chuck Warren says letting a proceeding begin on the civil complaint against Patterson before the criminal case is resolved would bias the criminal trial and allow the state to have "two bites at the apple."
The Commission has seven days to respond to the motion.
The two cases
In the criminal case, a special grand jury indicted Patterson in December 2019 for use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. Patterson is accused of using $47,008 intended for the juvenile court services fund to pay personal expenses; using all or part of $47,800 from an elderly man's conservatorship account; and obtaining or exerting control over $1,500 from another man's estate. His trial is scheduled for June 15 in Limestone County Circuit Court.
In the civil case, Patterson was charged in January with violating the Alabama Canons of Ethics. The commission said he committed at least one of the crimes in the criminal indictment or appeared to commit one or more of those crimes. Patterson denies the commission's allegations.
Possible penalties
The Court of the Judiciary could remove Patterson as a judge if it finds him guilty of violating the Canon of Judicial Ethics, for misconduct in office or for failing to perform his duties. The commission could also suspend his pay, censure him or apply some other punishment. Patterson would be allowed a public hearing before that occurred.
Letter
Included in the commission's complaint against Patterson is a Dec. 17 confession letter to Limestone Circuit Judge Robert Baker, who is the presiding judge in the county. In his motion, Warren said his client created the appearance of committing a crime or crimes based on that letter. He said the letter would likely be used in the civil proceeding, which he believes would prejudice the criminal trial. He said the defense plans to challenge the letter's admissibility in the criminal trial based on "circumstances surrounding the letter, who authored it, and whether or not it was done knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily, or whether it was procured by coercion and improper undue influence."
Warren said Baker would have to be subpoenaed to testify about whether he wrote the letter and whether he sent a text message to Patterson about a month before Patterson's indictment threatening to have special grand jury indict Patterson unless he took a pre-indictment plea offer.
Baker did not return a telephone call for comment Friday on the matter.
Defense requests
In his motion, Warren argued Patterson would be harmed by having to try the same set of facts under the civil "clear and convincing" standard before having to do so under the criminal "beyond a reasonable doubt" standard required in a criminal trial.
case. He argued a judgement in the civil case would give prosecutors in the criminal case "an unfair advantage and irreparably prejudice" the criminal case against Patterson.
Warren also claimed Patterson would lose the presumption of innocence allowed any defendant if he were removed from office before the criminal trial began.
He argued the Circuit Court, not the Court of the Judiciary, has jurisdiction to determine whether Patterson committed a crime. He also argued state law has long recognized the right of a defendant to put off civil proceedings until criminal proceedings are concluded.
Pay
Patterson was suspended with pay in September 2019, when state court officials confirmed he was under investigation. Although suspended, he continued to be paid $10,808 per month while Limestone County's three other judges took over his caseload. Patterson is paid twice a month, though he has not yet been paid for March.
