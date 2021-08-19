When the 2020-2021 school year ended in May, Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton said her hope was to return to a more normal atmosphere when the next school year started. First and foremost, that meant returning students to in-person learning with no required facial coverings in the fall.
That was the plan for months, but as Scottish poet Robert Burns is famously paraphrased, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
As the Aug. 11 return date drew ever closer, COVID-19 variants caused a surge in positive cases in Limestone County and around the country. So, during the Aug. 9 meeting of the ACS school board, Patton recommended the system once again require its students, faculty and staff to wear facial coverings while inside buildings and buses based on guidance from multiple government organizations at the state and national levels.
Many parents were angry at the decision, with several even shouting at the board members as they voted to enact the new mask mandate during the meeting. However, despite the rancor, Patton told The News Courier that everyone in the system was doing well at upholding the mandate during the first week of the 2021-2022 school year.
“It was a great start to the new school year,” she said. “It has been a good few days, and it feels good to be back.”
Patton said she visited each ACS school during the first week and found no issues concerning the return of the masks. She said she has received some criticism from parents since the new year began, but not as much as anyone attending the board meeting earlier this month might expect.
“Parents, students and teachers want to be learning in school, and many of them realize our best shot is by wearing masks while indoors,” Patton said. “We are hoping the mandate leads to fewer quarantines, and many parents are willing to do anything it takes to keep their children safe and in the classroom.”
Patton said there is currently no set timeline to remove the mask mandate. She said hopefully once the country gets past the current surge in cases and local case levels decrease, she and the board can look at lifting the facial covering requirement.
