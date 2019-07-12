Paving progress

Josh Kirkland, with Reed Construction, operates a street sweeper after the northbound lane of North Jefferson Street was milled in anticipation of being paved. The road will be paved from Elm Street to Hobbs Street over the next few weeks as part of a litany of paving projects set to take place in Athens this year. The Athens City Council has allocated $795,000 to pave North Jefferson Street, Durham Drive, Fifth Avenue, Lucas Ferry Road and Clinton Street. The Athens Public Works Department encourages drivers to pay attention to paving crews and drive slowly through work zones.
