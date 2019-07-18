The superintendent and the chief school financial officer of Athens City Schools will be receiving pay raises on July 1.
School board members approved the 4% state raise for Dr. Trey Holladay and CSFO/Assistant Superintendent Serena Owsley during Tuesday's board meeting.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the raises, with board president Russell Johnson voting in favor along with board members Scott Henry, Tim Green, James Lucas and Jennifer Manville. Board vice president Beverly Malone and member Shannon Hutton were absent.
The board also extended Holladay and Owsley's contracts from one year to June 30, 2022.
The board approved the increases in the form of amendments to Holladay's and Owsley's employment agreements. The amendments say that in any year the Alabama Legislature implements pay raises for public school teachers, the base salary of the superintendent and the CSFO will increase in a commensurate and simultaneous manner.
The Legislature approved a 4 percent raise for teachers for 2019.
School board members also agreed to raise the superintendent's base pay by 8% after conducting "statewide salary equity reviews" for like jobs in other school systems, according to the amendment.
The superintendent's base salary on June 30, 2019, was $165,717.96, according to the amendment. With the raise, his base salary will increase by approximately $20,416.42 to a total of $186,134.38.
Holladay, now in his fourth year as superintendent, is a 32-year veteran public school educator with 27 years spent in educational leadership.
The CSFO's base salary on June 30, 2019, was $131,732. With the raise, her salary will increase by $5,269 to a total of $137,001.
Owsley, who has worked for Athens City Schools for more than a decade, has been CSFO/assistant superintendent since 2016.
Personnel approvals
In other business Tuesday, board members approved the following personnel actions:
• Hired the following employees: Chelsea Aderholt as part-time instructional aide at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School; Melitta Andris as counselor at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School; Rebecca Croomes as art teacher at Athens Middle School; Quentin Fitzpatrick as custodian at Athens High School; C.W. Randall Kennedy as bus driver; Donna McCarley as math teacher at AMS; Michele Mink as science teacher at Athens Renaissance School; Amanda Roberts as systemwide instructional aide at iAcademy; Chelsie Vining as latchkey teacher at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School; Diane Worsham as custodian at AHS; Anna Cagle as elementary teacher at ARS; Samantha Bailey as OSR teacher at HEART Academy; Andrea Baker as systemwide instructional aide at HEART Academy; Shannon Coppell as history teacher at AHS; and Holly Hargrove as systemwide instructional aide at AHS;
• Approved the following volunteer: Brandi Alverson-Mellegran as AHS tennis coach;
• Agreed to transfer the following: Randy Campbell from custodian at AHS to custodian at Athens Intermediate School; Katrina Allen from special education supervisor to system services supervisor; and Jill Davis from special education teacher at ARS to special education teacher at iAcademy;
• Accepted resignations from the following: Susan Wales as counselor at FAME Academy; Seth Parker as social studies teacher at AHS; and Megan Dillard as math teacher at AHS; and
• Approved contracts for the following: Linda Moore and James Pressnell.
Other business
Also Tuesday, the board also took the following action:
• Approved the 2019-2020 student/parent handbook for grades K-5 and 6-12;
• Approved the architect agreement for design of the new Athens Elementary School;
• Approved the 2019-2020 supplement schedule and teacher salary schedule;
• Approved various volunteers for band programs;
• Approved a contract with Schools PLP (Personalized Learning Plan) for educational products and services for the school system through June 30, 2020; and
• Approved the Child Nutrition Program bids for 2019-2020, which are renewable bids for up to three years that can be extended through 2023. Purity LLC will supply milk and ice cream; Flowers Baking Co. LLC will supply fresh bread, hot dog buns, hamburger buns and rolls; and Pepsi Cola LLC will provide fruit juice, sports drinks and diet sodas for sale at AHS.
In summary, the bids showed a half pint of milk increased by .003 cents; some ice cream products increased 2 cents and some decreased 2 cents; hamburger and hot dog buns increased 7 cents per bun and bread increased 3 cents per slice; juice increased from 1 to 3 cents per pouch and bottle; and the schools added diet soft drinks for sale to students at AHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.