Students, faculty and staff spent last week dressed up and aiming to complete kindness challenges during Kindness Challenge Week at Creekside Elementary School. Each day came with a new dress-up theme and a special challenge. On Wednesday, the theme was "Peace, Love and Kindness" and the challenge was to lend a hand to someone in need. The school also held a weeklong soap drive to collect soap and other hygiene products for those in need.
Peace, love and kindness
Funeral service for Earlene Daniels, 83, will be noon Saturday, February 29, 2020, at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Perry Torain officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Body will lie in repose 11 a.m.-noon. Burial at Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Danny Ray Wales, 57, of Elkmont, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Ardmore Chapel F.H. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Burial at Gatlin Cemetery.
Timothy John Jasinski, age 63, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be held later.
