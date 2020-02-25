Students, faculty and staff spent last week dressed up and aiming to complete kindness challenges during Kindness Challenge Week at Creekside Elementary School. Each day came with a new dress-up theme and a special challenge. On Wednesday, the theme was "Peace, Love and Kindness" and the challenge was to lend a hand to someone in need. The school also held a weeklong soap drive to collect soap and other hygiene products for those in need.

Creekside 70s Day Teachers

Creekside's special education collaborative team, teachers and instructional assistants gather for a photo in the hallway while wearing headbands and sunglasses for "Peace, Love and Kindness Day" at the school, part of Kindness Challenge Week. 
Creekside 70s Day Students

Students Charlotte Dalton and Ava Mears hold up peace signs while wearing flower headbands and colored sunglasses for "Peace, Love and Kindness Day" at Creekside Elementary School, part of Kindness Challenge Week.

