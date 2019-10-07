A pedestrian killed early Friday in Decatur-annexed Limestone County has been identified as a Hazel Green man, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim as 49-year-old Brian Wade Boyett. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31, just south of Hospitality Park.
The victim was standing in the inside southbound lane of U.S. 31, police said.
The Decatur Police Department, which is investigating the death, said Boyett was struck by a black GMC Sierra driven by 23-year-old Monderica Edna Garth of Courtland. The collision occurred shortly after midnight.
