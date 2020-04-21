A pedestrian has been killed at the railroad crossing at Bryan Street in Athens, according to a city alert posted at 8:30 a.m. today.
A train struck the pedestrian, who has not been identified, and several streets are now blocked north of Bryan Street, according to officials. Closed crossings include Elm Street and Pryor Street.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the crossings will be closed until 10 a.m. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.
Check back here for more information as it develops.
