Officials are investigating the death of a male pedestrian that occurred early Friday in Decatur-annexed Limestone County, according to Coroner Mike West.
The victim was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31, south of Hospitality Park. A black GMC Sierra, driven by 23-year-old Monderica Edna Garth of Courtland, was traveling south when she struck the pedestrian, according to a press release from the Decatur Police Department.
The pedestrian was standing in the inside southbound lane of U.S. 31, the release said. West said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.
