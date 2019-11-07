BIRMINGHAM — Police want the public's help in identifying a man seen inside the Alabama convenience store where the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris was last spotted.
News outlets report Auburn police released images of the man late Wednesday that showed him inside the store during the time that 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was seen there Oct. 23.
He is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s weighing about 200 pounds and standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen leaving the area in a silver or gray late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car, according to Auburn PD.
Blanchard was reported missing Oct. 24. Her car was later found abandoned over 50 miles away in Montgomery. Police said the car contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.
Police say they want to speak with the man as part of the probe into Blanchard's disappearance. A total of about $105,000 is being offered as a reward for information in the case leading to the arrest of those involved.
Auburn PD asks anyone with information on the man's identity or about Blanchard's disappearance or whereabouts to call the Auburn PD Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour nonemergency line at 334-501-3100.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.
