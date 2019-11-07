Authorities believe this man may be connected to the Oct. 23 disappearance of Aniah Blanchard. He is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s weighing about 200 pounds and standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen near her last known location in a silver or gray late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.