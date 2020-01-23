An employee of an Athens pharmacy was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge after store video showed she stole pain medication, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department was notified about a possible theft of medication on Jan. 15. Store officials told officers 40-year-old Candance Marie Newton, a store employee, had taken Percocet and Oxycodone tablets.
Johnson said store video showed Newton took the medication. Based on the evidence in the case, Investigator Joe McClahan obtained an arrest warrant charging her with second-degree theft of a controlled substance.
After being booked at Athens Police Department, she was taken to the Limestone County Jail. She was later released on a $2,500 bond.
