Athens City Schools kicked off the 2020-2021 school year Monday. While there’s a lot that’s changed for this year, one thing that remained the same is commemorating the day with a picture before the first school day begins. Below are just a few of the great photos that families shared with The News Courier on Facebook. 

Alicia Jones

Athens High junior Alicia Jones poses with her shadow on the wall behind her before her first day of school.
Wright

Front row, from left, Ezekiel Wright starts first grade at HEART Academy at Julian Newman, while Genesis Wright is a fifth-grader at Athens Intermediate. Back row, from left, Isaiah Wright and Jack Harvey are both seniors at Athens High.
Newby

Athens Middle School sixth-grader Bella Newby and HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary third-grader Jack Newby hold signs showing their new grade.
Turner

Charlotte Turner prepares to start her first day of kindergarten, while her brother, Austin Turner, starts third grade. Both attend SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary.
Corbin

Ian Brown prepares to start kindergarten at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary while his big brother Corbin is going into fifth grade at Athens Intermediate.
Grace

Grace Burell poses for a back-to-school photo in her bedroom before she starts the fifth grade at Athens Intermediate.
Kaydence

The Stewart family pulled out the matching shirts for the first day of school. Connor is a seventh grader at Athens Middle, while Kaydence is a fourth grader at Athens Intermediate and Khloe is a first grader at iAcademy at Athens Elementary.
Levi

Kindergartener Levi Mason and first-grader Alex Mason do a bit of clowning around before beginning their first day of school at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary.
Maggie

It’s a different first-day-of-school picture for Athens Intermediate fifth-grader Maggie Smith. She is sitting in front of her computer, ready for remote learning.
Lane

Second-grader Isaiah Lane welcomes everyone to SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary.

