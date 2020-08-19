Athens City Schools kicked off the 2020-2021 school year Monday. While there’s a lot that’s changed for this year, one thing that remained the same is commemorating the day with a picture before the first school day begins. Below are just a few of the great photos that families shared with The News Courier on Facebook.
PHOTO GALLERY: Athens City's first day back to school
- The News Courier
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Stanley Joe Young, 56, of Rogersville, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Burial in Dement Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Dorothy Mae Elkins passed away at her home in Athens Monday, August 17, 2020. Mrs. Elkins, a lifelong resident of Limestone County, was born March 17, 1928, to Ira and Loca Pack. Mrs. Elkins was a meticulous homemaker and a member of New Hope Church of Christ for 78 years. She was preceded i…
William Douglas McLemore, 75, of Rogersville, Alabama, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. McLemore was born July 28, 1945, in Lauderdale County. He was a member of First Church of Athens. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and was a member of Iron Workers Loca…
Private graveside service (family only) for Joe Ollie Horton, 68, is noon Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Persimmon Grove Cemetery in Elkmont. The Rev. Larry Lockett officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest reports for 8/13/20
- Arrest reports for 8/15/20
- SCHOOL DELAYS: Virtual learning off to rocky start in county
- Athens woman charged with DUI, murder in teen's death
- Arrest reports for 8/18/20
- Athens Main Street to celebrate downtown restaurants all week
- Hearts for Homeless hoping to repair veteran's home
- Athens mayoral candidates speak at forum
- A REVOLVING DOOR: Shearouse: 'We can't take a chance with this'
- Elkmont High to close for 1 week due to coronavirus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.