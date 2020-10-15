Athens Arts League is inviting local musicians to participate in socially distanced, toe-tapping jam sessions from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.
Pickin’ at the Park is an attempt to fill the void of Athenians not getting their “pickin'” fix earlier this month due to the pandemic-related cancellation of the annual Old Time Fiddlers Convention normally held the first weekend in October, organizers with Athens Arts League said in a press release Wednesday. Athens Arts League is nonprofit organization that supports artists, promotes art education and brings cultural events to Athens and Limestone County.
“At a recent board meeting, the group discussed their favorite Fiddler Convention experiences which included the popular jam sessions that organically popped up on the Athens State Campus during the event,” said Jennifer Samperi, Athens Arts League Board President. “So we decided to do a casual gathering to bring musicians together for at least a few hours.”
Musicians playing guitars, fiddles, banjos, etc., are invited to participate and share their talent, event organizers said.
The event is free to the public. Donations are accepted and will benefit the renovation of Scout Music House. Socially distanced practices and masks are encouraged. Contact Jim McDole at 256-434-0188 or mcdolejt@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.