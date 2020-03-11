It's time for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful’s annual Trash Attack and Waterway Cleanup, which focuses on roadsides, public lands, rivers and other waterways within Limestone County.
This year, the reward for picking up trash can be as high as $1,000.
Trash Attack event
The countywide Trash Attack and Waterway Cleanup will be held 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Volunteers are invited to join in and pick up litter anywhere within the county. KALB would like several volunteers willing to work around the Elk River in West Limestone and the Wildlife Management Area in Tanner as part of this event. Most of the roadways in Limestone County are in need of attention, so volunteers may choose any area.
The following check-in locations will be available for volunteers: Big Spring Memorial Park (the duck pond), downtown Ardmore and the Elk River boat launch area off Hatchery Road in West Limestone. Refreshments will be served. Once checked in, volunteers will be provided with trash bags, litter grabbers, safety vests and gloves. Additional check-in locations will be added if needed as volunteers register for this event.
Registration for the Trash Attack is not required, but is helpful. Email KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
Indorama Cash For Trash Challenge
Indorama Ventures in Athens, formerly Custom Polymers, is sponsoring this challenge and putting “big money” on the table to be used as an incentive to increase community involvement.
The challenge kicks off at the Trash Attack on Saturday and will run through noon April 24. Registration is required to participate in this challenge. Online registration is available at www.KALBCares.com or by calling 256-233-8000.
Individuals or groups that clean up a half-mile of littered roadside in Limestone County will be entered into a drawing for cash prizes in the amounts of $1,000, $500, $200 and $100. There may be additional smaller prizes.
Each half-mile section of roadway cleaned during the six-week challenge period will earn the volunteer or group one entry into the drawing for the cash. Each cleanup must cover a different section of roadway.
“The more half-mile sections of roadway cleaned and verified, the more entries into the drawing for these great cash prizes,” said Lynne Hart, KALB Executive Coordinator. “There is plenty of litter out there. We won’t run out of roads needing to be cleaned, so we need all the participation we can get.”
Management at Indorama Ventures understands how detrimental litter is to the community they call home. Not only does it pollute our waterways and soil, it injures wildlife, and it is ugly and reflects poorly on our community, organizers said. It is important to them to offer a big incentive to get volunteers out cleaning up these roadways.
Byron Geiger, chief operating officer at Indorama Ventures in Athens, and his family have participated in KALB’s annual Trash Attack for many years. They not only believe in the need for a cleaner community, they are willing to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work. Now Indorama Ventures wants to encourage others to do the same through this challenge.
Winners will be drawn and announced at KALB’s Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO on Saturday, April 25, at Athens State University.
For more information on Trash Attack, Indorama Challenge or the Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO, contact KALB at KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
