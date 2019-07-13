The Athens City Council on Monday could vote to allow Nashville-based architectural firm Farmer Morgan LLC to develop a master plan for a park and green space to be built on the former Pilgrim's Pride property on Pryor Street.
In April, the council agreed to name the firm for the project. Council President Harold Wales said he's ready to move the project forward.
He said the Pilgrim's Pride plant had been there “all his life,” and he's excited to see it as a blank slate. He recently visited Delano Park in Decatur and would like to see something similar developed on the old plant property.
Wales believes an attractive park would help draw more development to that side of town.
Architect Benjamin B. Farmer said his firm would conduct a market analysis of the property, examine other city parks and meet with stakeholders, including citizens and developers, to gather input. He said the research and the meetings would help develop the final plan.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. A work session begins at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.