One of North Alabama’s largest antique engine and tractor shows returns to Athens next month in celebration of rural American farming heritage. The 28th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, set for Aug. 7-8, combines antique farm equipment and old-fashioned concessions with live music as well as family-friendly fun and games taking visitors back to the “good ol’ days.”
Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association, the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days has been called one of the best antique engine shows in Alabama, offering festivalgoers a chance to see an array of farm equipment including gasoline and steam engines in action, horse-drawn equipment, antique tractors, cars, trucks and other farming collectibles.
The two-day event also offers a variety of flea market, parts and handmade craft vendors and old-fashioned concessions including breakfast biscuits (Saturday morning only) and pinto beans and cornbread.
Other activities for families to enjoy include wheat threshing exhibits, tractor slow races, a skillet throw contest for ladies and pedal pull for the kids.
A 20-mile tractor ride is planned to depart from the festival grounds at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Spectators can catch a glimpse of the tractor parade as riders make their way from the festival grounds along Elkton Road north to Sandlin Road. The ride will continue to Beulah Road and then on to Fort Hampton Road to the town of Elkmont for lunch at the Elkmont Town Hall furnished by the Limestone County Cattleman’s Association.
Upon leaving Elkmont, the ride will resume onto the Richard Martin Trail (Rails to Trails). Once off of the trail, the ride will head east on Carey Road to Elkton Road for the final stretch back to the show grounds at approximately 1:30 p.m. A fish fry follows at 5 p.m., and live music featuring local bands gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
For the safety and well-being of attendees and exhibitors, event organizers will be implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures, organizers said. The measures include wider than normal aisles to encourage social distancing and dining tables placed six feet apart, according to officials. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and keep a distance of six feet from anyone not in your immediate family or to wear a mask.
Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event takes place at 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off Interstate 65.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 years old and under. Parking is free. For more information, call Steve Garner at 334-750-2545, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619 or Eli Wallace at 256-497-1264.
