Holiday bills can be trouble enough without the additional expenses related to fighting breast cancer.
To that end, Pink Lady Walk has announced it will provide up to $250 to one breast cancer patient in November and another in December to help pay their bills. Patients must be Alabama residents who are facing economic hardship.
Visit www.pinkladywalk.org for applications. Completed applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. They can be faxed to 256-216-6071, emailed to pinkladywalk@gmail.com or mailed to Pink Lady Walk, P.O. Box 1817, Athens, AL 35612.
Preference will be given to residents living in Madison, Morgan, Lauderdale, Lawrence or Limestone counties.
Pink Lady Walk is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports those fighting breast cancer or those caring for breast cancer patients. Those who wish to support future assistance initiatives can visit the website to donate online.
