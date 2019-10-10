Pink Lady Walk set for Saturday

The sixth annual Pink Lady Walk will set out on a new route this weekend for those in the fight against breast cancer.
The event starts 8 a.m. Saturday at Big Spring Memorial Park, also known as the Duck Pond, in Athens. Sharon Carter, who began the event in 2014, said she is thankful to see how much the event has grown.
"We're just thankful that we're to a level where we can continue to support families, survivors' families and agencies," Carter said.
Each year, the Pink Lady Walk selects local fighters and supporters to give them a portion of the money raised that year. At 2018's walk, they were able to give $1,000 to four recipients.
This year's recipients include The Cancer Center of Huntsville and the families of Sherry McWilliams and of Tammy Woodward. Carter said she chose McWilliams and Woodward, and when they lost their battle, she decided to support their families.
"Families are the main caregivers of the person battling cancer," Carter said. "... Your family is there for all of it. They take in all of it."
Carter said she hopes one day to be able to write grants and fund treatment for those who can't afford it. The Pink Lady Walk's mission is to relieve some of the financial burden caused by breast cancer by helping those directly affected instead of giving the money raised to researchers.
"Research is good, and people are going to give to research. They'll always have that," Carter said. "But people at my level ... we need help while we're going through that."
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit accepts online donations year-round and in-person donations at the annual Pink Lady Walk. Checks should be made payable to "Pink Lady Walk."
"Even if you do have the best insurance, you just never know the unexpected costs that come with (breast cancer)," Carter said. "Nobody plans cancer or illness into their budget. Nobody factors that in."
There are different levels for donors who wish to contribute $500 or more, but Carter said any amount is appreciated. There will be vendors at the walk to share resources and stories with participants.
"It's going to be nice," Carter said, adding everyone should come out to participate in any way they can.
The walk itself will start at the park and take a 1.1-mile loop that includes Market, Madison, South and Marion streets before returning to the park. Carter encouraged everyone to wear a pink shirt to the event, as Pink Lady Walk participants will once again be gathering to form a large pink ribbon for the event's group photo.
Those who can't make it can visit www.pinkladywalk.org to learn more about the organization and donate online.
