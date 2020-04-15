The City of Athens Relay for Life team decided to surprise one of its own with a parade of pink Tuesday to show support for the volunteer's fight against breast cancer.
Team captain Holly Hollman said they had previously sent devoted team member Jennifer White cards, roses and even a charm bracelet after she announced her second cancer diagnosis. When White came home from surgery this week, Hollman said the team needed something that could step it up a notch while also following social distancing guidelines.
"We knew we couldn't all go to her house and be there in person checking on her, so Cherri Hammonds called me and had this idea," Hollman said.
Hammonds' idea: Decorate cars in pink, wear pink clothing and surprise White with a drive-by "pink parade" once she's feeling up to it. The team thought it was a great idea, and even got Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson to lead Tuesday's parade in the Athens Police Department's pink patrol car.
"I think it meant a lot to all of us that we found a way to be supportive," Hollman said.
Of course, the surprise may not have been all that surprising after all, as White greeted the line of vehicles by standing in the front yard and holding up a sign that read, "I'm a survivor" and had purple letters spelling out "HOPE" along the side.
She said she's been doing "real well" since her surgery, and the parade "was a real nice surprise." White was first diagnosed with breast cancer Dec. 23, 2004, and beat the disease, only to receive news of its return Dec. 27, 2019.
Each time, the cancer was caught during a routine mammogram. This time, White said she was better prepared and didn't take as long before turning to her faith.
"The first time I was diagnosed, it scared me to death," she said. It took her about three days and nights before "finally, I wore myself out. I said, 'God, you better get me through this.' This time, having been through it before and knowing you can't make it through with the Lord, I said, 'OK, we're doing it again. I'm giving it to you.'"
Her surgery was rescheduled twice — once to allow more time for biopsy and a second time because she was sick with the flu — but the third time was a charm. She will need another surgery in the future, but for now, she's grateful to have "a good report" from her health care providers and to be able to avoid radiation or chemotherapy. She told The News Courier she plans to recommend Kirklin Clinic, where she was treated, to everyone.
She's also grateful for her fellow Relay team members and everyone who has supported her in this fight.
"It was real humbling," she said of the parade. "I've had so many people praying for me. It's nice having all that support."
Visit athensalabama.us/242/Relay-for-Life for more information about the City of Athens Relay for Life Team.
