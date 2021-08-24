Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce board member Ronny Cornelison and Director Yolandia Eubanks hold up a trophy from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association after the chamber won a pitch contest sponsored by the organization. The contest was held in Albertville on Tuesday at Burns Bluff at High Falls. Representatives from different communities had three minutes to tell the audience about their towns. The Greater Ardmore Chamber was selected as the pitch winner and given $1,000 for community marketing. "I want everybody to be as excited about Ardmore as I am," Eubanks said. "These funds will greatly assist the Chamber's efforts in promoting Ardmore on a regional, statewide, and national level."