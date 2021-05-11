The City of Athens is trying to plan ahead for what the city will look like in the next 20 years and how the expected growth will be handled during that time.
Consultant firm Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative has begun its yearlong process in putting together the Athens 2040 comprehensive master plan, and the next step in the process is hosting what the firm calls Planapalooza.
Planapalooza is a five-day event during which residents will have a chance to work with members of the consultant firm to ask questions, share ideas and express concerns on items they believe should be taken into account when putting together the plan.
The firm will host an in-person interactive mapping workshop 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Council chambers at City Hall that will be open to the public. The firm will be on The Square at Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning in a temporary design studio from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, May 19, to give residents another chance to ask questions and give input on the plan.
There will also be time set aside Sunday and Monday at the center for focus meetings with residents on topics such as transportation, economy, housing, parks and recreation, character, growth, development, conservation, culture, history and heritage.
“The community kickoff meeting in April garnered much interest, and citizens shared their ideas and concerns about our future from more entertainment venues for youth to protecting our small-town appeal,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “We need that interest to continue as we dive into more detail about shaping our future.”
Brian Wright of Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative told the audience during the April meeting that a comprehensive master plan is what “establishes a vision for the future of a city.”
“Citizen participation is essential,” City of Athens Planner Lakeisha Johnson said during the April meeting. “It's not just an option; it's a necessity. These are the individuals who live, work, go to school or provide services in this community.”
A meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at City Hall, during which the firm will present their findings and discuss how community input is shaping the recommendations that will be made in the master plan.
More information about the master plan can be found at athens2040.com, an interactive website provide more information and offer the community an opportunity to provide feedback throughout the planning process, according to the release. A detailed schedule for Planapalooza can be found on the website.
