Residents in Athens are getting the chance to have their concerns and recommendations heard when it comes to the city's new 20-year comprehensive master plan.
Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative, the consultant firm working on the Athens 2040 plan, is hosting a series of focus groups with varying topics at Athens State University's Center for Lifelong Learning on The Square in Athens through Wednesday.
The event, which TPUDC calls Planapalooza, will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday before the firm gives a work-in-progress presentation of their efforts so far from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Council chambers at City Hall.
The topics covered in focus groups Monday included Conservation, Growth and Development, Moving Around Athens, Living in Athens: Neighborhoods and Housing, and Economic and Business Development.
Shirley Garzon-Martinez was among the residents who attended Monday's meetings. She said her family moved to Athens from New York City in February, and she is looking to learn more about the city she now calls home and have a voice in providing input for the new comprehensive master plan.
“It's important,” Garzon-Martinez said. “If you live in Athens, this is your business. You have to make it your business to come in and learn about it, because if not, when it happens without you getting to give your opinion, that was your own fault. You didn't make it your business.”
Garzon-Martinez said she and her family decided to move away from NYC for a few reasons, among them concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and it spreading in such a populous city.
She said they decided to move to a smaller city in a Southern state for more space, fresh country air and more hospitable people. She said in her experience so far that Southern hospitality is “absolutely” a real thing.
“We needed a place where the youngest of my five kids can grow without being paranoid, without stress, without having to look behind their back,” she said. “All the lovely characteristics and mannerisms that would come from a Southern hometown.”
Garzon-Martinez said her family is renting now but hopes to make Athens their “forever home.” As such, she said she is definitely interested in what is going to happen in the city over the next 20 years.
She said the focus groups have been very informative and full of people from diverse departments and backgrounds.
“There has been a lot of diversity and good communication,” Garzon-Martinez said. “There has been good info, and I look forward to more.”
