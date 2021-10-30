The high school years are a very important time in the lives of students. Not only are they trying to earn their high school diplomas, but they are also tasked with trying to figure out what they want to do in the future, be it go to college, join the military or find a career right away.
Students at Tanner High School had the opportunity to explore some of those questions Thursday, Oct. 28, during a career day event. Students in ninth trough 12th grades were each given around an hour to explore one of 25 different booths containing information on colleges, universities, the military and local business.
Representatives were on hand to answer students' questions and give presentations on their particular area.
“We reached out to as many colleges and universities as we could, as well as some local businesses,” said Manny Lora, a counselor and head baseball coach at the school. “Our main goal was to try and build interest in our students to see what they want to do in the future, where they fit in. We had some questions we recommended they ask, like what they would need to study (in college) in order to work at a particular place.”
Lora said Tanner holds a career day both in the fall and spring in order to help students plan for their future. He said universities from around the state, including North Alabama, Auburn, Jacksonville State and West Alabama, had representatives in attendance.
There were also speakers from local businesses like Polaris and Toyota Boshoku Aki as well as various branches of the military.
“It's important for students to venture out a bit, gain some confidence in themselves and see what they want to do after high school,” Lora said.
Lora said he has already heard some positive feedback from students about the career day event. He said one is an athlete with the opportunity to play at the collegiate level, but he also wants to pursue a career in the military.
“He got to speaks with representatives form both the Army and Navy, and they helped give him some insight and answered his questions.”
Lora said another students mentioned not knowing about Polaris or the job opportunities there until they got to speak with a representative during career day.
“I believe every school in Limestone County should take advantage of the opportunities in front of us with the different plants and businesses moving into the area,” Lora said. “It's very big for our students to understand how many opportunities and choices they have in front of them.”
