The site plan for what will be the largest convenience store for miles received approval this week, revealing new details about the incoming Buc-ee's Athens.
Athens Planning Commission approved the site plan Wednesday. According to a copy of the plan provided to The News Courier, the travel center will include more than 450 parking spaces, 120 fuel pumps, space for a future electric vehicle charge station, a car wash that's 250 feet long and even parking spots for bicycles.
The City of Athens said Friday that Buc-ee's Athens is also set to have around 60,000 square feet of retail space — making it several thousand square feet larger than previously reported and larger than other locations in the state.
Called a "game changer" by city and county officials, the tourist destination is anticipated to bring more than 170 new jobs and serve as a $35-million investment in the area. It will be the third of four planned locations in Alabama, with construction set to begin later this summer and an opening date tentatively set for late 2022.
