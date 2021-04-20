The nearly 100-year-old willow oak tree that fell more than a year ago on the lawn of the Limestone County courthouse will be replaced Saturday.
The oak, which stood in the northeast corner, was uprooted and blown over during a storm in February 2020.
The City of Athens, Limestone County Commission, Athens Rotary Club and the Alabama Forestry Commission have partnered to bring in another willow oak tree, to be donated and planted by Grayson Bailey Landscape and Design.
The dedication will take place from 10-11 a.m. Saturday on The Square in downtown Athens. The event is in conjunction with Arbor Day and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's Earth Day festivities.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has donated 300 saplings to be given away. The trees will be available after the ceremony and can be picked up at Big Spring Memorial Park under the KALB tent during the annual Earth Day and Outdoor Expo. Saplings include bald cypress, white fringe (Grancy's Greybeard), persimmon and red mulberries.
Arbor Day dates back to 1872, when J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees in Nebraska. Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and around the world.
More about the KALB Earth Day and Outdoor Expo will be available in the Wednesday edition.
