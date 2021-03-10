The year is 1951. Harry Truman is president, and the United States is involved in the Korean War. Rodgers and Hammerstein's “The King and I” opened on Broadway, and the very first NBA all-star game was played.
While those were some of the national headlines that year, the big news in Limestone County was the opening of the brand-new Athens-Limestone Hospital. Seventy years later, ALH is still serving the area.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks made a proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting naming May 28 as Athens-Limestone Hospital Day to “celebrate its history of service and support its future endeavors to support our community and to encourage citizens to take the opportunity during this 70th-year celebration to learn more about the hospital’s services and programs.”
ALH President Traci Collins and Foundation and Marketing Director Felicia Lambert were on hand at the meeting and received a copy of the proclamation from Marks.
“We are super excited about it,” Collins said of the anniversary. “We feel like we are turning the corner with COVID-19, so we are also celebrating that along with the anniversary.”
Collins said it was exciting for Marks to recognize the hospital's anniversary this year.
“I think Mayor Marks has been an ally for us the past year,” she said. “He has recognized how our staff have supported the county, and we are honored.”
Hospital history
According to the proclamation, property for what would become ALH was purchased from Johnny and Louise Deemer in February 1946 for $8,500. On Nov. 17, 1949, a construction contract was signed for $479,637.
Twelve days later, an estimated 3,000 people, including local and state dignitaries, turned out for a groundbreaking ceremony.
The hospital opened May 28, 1951, as a 50-bed facility. Today, ALH has around 900 employees.
“They have worked during this COVID-19 pandemic to provide care, prevention and vaccinations,” Marks said. “(The hospital) is a great asset. These folks have worked hard every day, and our hat's off to them.”
Marks said ALH has received numerous awards over the years, including most recently an Alabama Performance Excellence Award in 2020.
New CNO
ALH announced Tuesday via social media it has hired a new chief nursing officer. According to the post, Max Tunstill has accepted the position and brings with him a “variety of experience,” including time spent as a nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse, unit secretary, registered nurse, nursing supervisor and emergency medical technician.
“His most recent position is the unit director of the dialysis department at Huntsville Hospital,” ALH said in the post. “Max is scheduled to complete his MBA in late 2021.”
“I am very excited to be here,” Tunstill told The News Courier. “It is good to be at a hometown facility where everyone is treated like family.”
