Tickets for the 28th annual Poke Sallet Follies are available now and can be purchased at Athens City Hall.
“Back to the Follies” is the 2020 theme, and director Jerry Threet told The News Courier this year will feature new and familiar characters for a return to previous Follies.
Threet said tickets will be sold 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the front desk at Athens City Hall, 200 Hobbs St. West in Athens.
The event takes place March 12–14 this year at Athens Senior Center. Follow "Poke Sallet Follies" on Facebook to stay up to date on the show.
