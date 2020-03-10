Poke Sallet Follies cast members are, front row, from left, Josh McLaughlin, Chris Seibert, Bryan Thornton, Larry Keenum, Collin Daly and Ronnie Marks; back row, Chris Spain and Joseph Cannon are ready for “Back to the Follies,” a 2020 nod to follies past. Poke Sallet Follies kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. The 28th annual event supports the Foundation on Aging, an organization that helps senior citizens in Limestone County. Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Athens City Hall, 200 W. Hobbs St. For after hours or weekend ticket sales or for more information, call 256-777-5680.