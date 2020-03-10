Poke Sallet Follies kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. The 28th annual event supports the Foundation on Aging, an organization that helps senior citizens in Limestone County. Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Athens City Hall, 200 W. Hobbs St. For after hours or weekend ticket sales or for more information, call 256-777-5680.
Poke Sallet time
- The News Courier
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joe Lee Terry, 85, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Mary Stewart Roberts, 85, of Athens died Saturday at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will follow in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at Spry.
Dwight Beddingfield, 70, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1949 in Limestone County, Alabama, to Macon and Mildred (Greenhaw) Beddingfield. He was a member of the New Oakland Independent Church and retired from 3M. Services will be 2 p.m…
Ms. Lesa Kim Price passed away March 5, 2020. Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. March 8, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Sandlin Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Funeral service for Mary Ann Davis-Griffith, 80, is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Body will lie in repose one hour prior. Burial in Johnson Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blakely not tested for COVID-19; judge reprimands defense
- Arrest Reports by 3/6/20
- BREAKING: Sheriff hospitalized; defense team moves for trial delay
- Arrest Reports for 3/7/20
- 1 injured in West Limestone bridge collapse
- Man arrested for child porn in Limestone
- Man pleads not guilty in assault on Athens councilman, wife
- Arrest Reports for 3/4/20
- Adams stepping down as ABS principal, president
- Young, Maples take wins in school board primaries
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.