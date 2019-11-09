A three-count civil lawsuit filed Friday by a Hazel Green man claims a neck injury he suffered at the Polaris manufacturing facility in Limestone County left him a quadriplegic, records show.
The lawsuit states Shaquawn Mustin and his wife, Sheleah McDonald, are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. The suit was filed against Polaris Industries Inc., plant director James McKinley Jr. and 14 fictitious defendants.
Mustin's injury occurred Oct. 10. He was working as an employee of Logistics Insight, a contractor handling materials for the Polaris plant.
The lawsuit claims Mustin was working on the ground floor of the Polaris plant on one side of a freestanding tiered shelving system used to house Polaris parts. According to the suit, an individual operating a forklift “did dislodge, push, or otherwise cause a heavy tote of parts to fall from an elevated position that crashed violently onto Mustin causing his severe neck fracture and immediate quadriplegia.”
Count 1 of the lawsuit alleges Polaris was negligent in providing a safe work environment for business invitees, while Count 2 claims negligence by McKinley and the fictitious defendants. A fictitious defendant is a potential defendant who cannot be identified until after the lawsuit begins.
Count 3 is a loss of consortium claim filed on McDonald's behalf because she “suffered the loss of use, the companionship and other affections of her husband” after the accident.
Mustin is represented by Samuel Maples and J. Thomas Walker with Birmingham-based law firm Maples, Tucker & Jacobs LLC.
