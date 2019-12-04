An Athens woman accused of shooting into an occupied residence was arrested Tuesday, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said 23-year-old Mytasia Shantay Felton of 951 E. Hobbs St., was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred Nov. 23 in the 800 block of Sanders Street. The complaint said four people were in the residence at the time.
Johnson said the case was investigated by Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell, who then issued warrants for Felton's arrest. After being booked at the police department, Felton was taken to the Limestone County Jail. She was later released on $1,000 bond.
