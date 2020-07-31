BIRMINGHAM (AP) — Human remains found in a burned-out car last week were those of an Alabama high school student missing for more than two years, authorities said Thursday.
Police identified the remains as those of Daniel Rickett, 17, a high school student who was last seen on Feb. 8, 2018, news outlets reported.
Parts of a skeleton were found last Friday by a survey crew in and around a burned vehicle that was located in a heavily wooded area. Police said the remains could have been there for years.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but they did not immediately release a cause of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.