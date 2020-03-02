MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama said a man who was inside an ambulance died after the vehicle was involved in a collision with a car.
David Mimms, 54, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash early Sunday morning and later died at a hospital, Montgomery police said in a news release.
The ambulance was traveling northbound and the car was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles crashed in an intersection.
Two other people in the ambulance and the driver of the car were all taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
