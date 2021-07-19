DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police in an Alabama city are working to determine if the discovery of a body in a ditch is related to the arrest of a motorist on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Al.com reports that Decatur police responded to a single-car crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. There, police arrested the driver of a car that left the roadway and hit a guardrail.
About 7 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the same area following a report of a body in a ditch. A department statement said there were indications that the body had been struck by a vehicle.
An investigation was underway to see if the two incidents were related.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.