Participants stand with event organizers and the emcee after a political forum Thursday at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. Pictured, from left, are emcee Jerry Hayes of WHNT-19; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-5th; Jennifer Williamson, president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce; congressional candidate Chris Lewis; and Tony McCormack, vice chairman of the Civic and Governmental Council of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.