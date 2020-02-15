Eight political candidates have confirmed they will attend this week's political forum at Athens-Limestone Public Library in Athens.
The event is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the community room of the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. These candidates in the following races have confirmed they will attend:
• United States House of Representatives, District 5: incumbent Mo Brooks and challenger Chris Lewis;
• Limestone County Commission, District 2: incumbent Steve Turner and challenger Danny Barksdale;
• Limestone County Board of Education, District 4: Dr. Belinda Maples and Heath Moss; and
• Limestone County Board of Education, District 5: incumbent Bradley Young and challenger Kevin Dunn.
U.S. Senate candidates have been invited to the forum but have not confirmed they will attend.
The forum is sponsored by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.
