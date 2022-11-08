Today, Nov. 8, is election day in Limestone County and across the nation. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To determine your polling location, see the voter registration card you received in the mail prior to the primary election earlier this year. If you cannot locate your voter registration card, contact the election office for your polling location.
To vote, you must present your state issued photo ID to the polling worker. If you do not have your photo ID, you will be permitted to cast a provisional ballot but will have to present an ID to the election office within a week of the election.
If you can be positively ID’ed by at least two election workers, you will be permitted to vote on a regular ballot.
101: Athens Recreation Center 21821 Sportsplex Loop, Athens 35613
102: Lindsay Lane Baptist Church 1300 Lindsay Lane, Athens 35613
103: Pincham – Lincoln Center 606 Trinity Circle, Athens 35611
104: Friendship Methodist Church 16479 Lucas Ferry Rd., Athens 35611
105: Athens Senior Center 912 West Pryor St., Athens 35611
106: Elkton Road Baptist Church 19470 Elkton Road, Athens 35614
201: Isom’s Chapel Methodist Church 16230 Mooresville Rd., Athens 35613
202: Copeland Presbyterian Church 27085 Copeland Road, Athens 35613
203: Capshaw Baptist Church 14944 Dupree Worthey Rd., Harvest 35749
204: Bethel Church of Christ 26772 Capshaw Road, Athens 35613
301: Ardmore Senior Center 29920 Park Avenue, Ardmore 35739
302: Mays Memorial MB Church 23636 Alabama Highway 251, Toney 35773
303: Wooley Springs Baptist Church 28025 Bethel Rd., Toney 35773
401: Elkmont Fire Department 19667 Sandlin Road, Elkmont 35620
601: Goodsprings Senior Center 33620 AL Hwy 99, Anderson 35610
602: West Limestone Fire Department 28500 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont 35620
603: Lester Town Hall 30306 Lester Rd., Lester 35647
701: Pleasant Grove Fire Department 9080 Upper Snake Rd., Athens 35614
801: Westside Community Center 21619 AL Hwy 99, Athens 35614
901: Clements Baptist Church 8690 US Hwy 72 W., Athens 35611
902: Riddles Hall 11281 Ripley Rd., Athens 35611
1001: Round Island Baptist Church 14790 Brownsferry Rd., Athens 35611
1101: Belmor Baptist Church 5895 Mooresville Rd., Belle Mina 35615
1301: Lamb of God Lutheran Church 11716 County Line Rd., Madison 35756
1401: First Baptist Church of Tanner 11590 US Hwy 31 S., Tanner 35671
