Limestone County District 3 Commissioner Jason Black has announced Holt Springer Road between Log Cabin and Fielding roads will be closed until 4 p.m. today (Friday) while crews work to repair the roadway.
Peggy Nell Griffin, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Griffin was born on February 27, 1939, to Early Russell Menefee and Laura Mae Barksdale Menefee. Mrs. Griffin is survived by her son, Russ Griffin of Decatur; grandsons, Russell Griffin and Thom…
Terry Wayne Lindsey, 74, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Saturday with Jeff May officiating at Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. …
Judy Gail Thomas, 76, of Rogersville, Alabama, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home, Athens.
