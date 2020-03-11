The Lester Community Storm Shelter is open for use except for the south entrance, according to Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
The south entrance will be closed until repairs are completed, Ellison said.
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 7:37 pm
Funeral for Mrs. Golden Bledsoe Vance, 81, is noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bright Hope CPCA, with the Rev. Katherine Baker officiating; Peoples Funeral Home directing. Body will be in the church one hour before service.
56, of Athens, AL passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.Visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at McConnell Memorial Chapel with a service to follow. Burial will be in Legg Cemetery.
Joe Lee Terry, 85, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Mary Stewart Roberts, 85, of Athens died Saturday at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will follow in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at Spry.
Dwight Beddingfield, 70, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1949 in Limestone County, Alabama, to Macon and Mildred (Greenhaw) Beddingfield. He was a member of the New Oakland Independent Church and retired from 3M. Services will be 2 p.m…
