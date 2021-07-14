FILE - Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation “will likely remain elevated in coming months" before “moderating,” an apparent acknowledgement that price gains have been larger and more persistent than many economists forecast. In written testimony to be delivered Wednesday, July 14, at noon before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated his long-held view that the high inflation readings of the past several months have largely been driven by temporary factors, such as supply shortages and surging demand as pandemic-related business restrictions ease.