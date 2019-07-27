Wayne Hunt, president of H&R Agri-Power, holds the Case IH Pinnacle Excellence Award while surrounded by H&R Agri-Power employees at the company's Tanner location. The Tanner location won the award after achieving Pinnacle Excellence status in all six areas of their business — parts, operations, service, marketing, sales and AFS. Out of 650 Case IH Agriculture locations in the United States and Canada, only 36 stores won the Pinnacle Excellence Award. “The Pinnacle Excellence Program serves as the blueprint to help Case IH dealers evolve into best-in-class businesses to better serve our customers and meet the increasing demands required to sell, service and maintain sophisticated agricultural equipment,” Case IH Vice President of North American Agricultural Business Scott Harris said. “H&R Agri-Power has shown its commitment to serving customers' needs by earning Pinnacle Excellence recognition, and we offer our congratulations.”